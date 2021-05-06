Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, April 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB raised shares of Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Deutsche Post stock traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.58. The stock had a trading volume of 116,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,387. The company has a market capitalization of $76.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.20. Deutsche Post has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Post will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

