Credit Suisse Group Raises Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $371.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $330.00 to $371.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FB. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $368.11.

Facebook stock opened at $315.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $301.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.15. The firm has a market cap of $897.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a 52 week low of $200.69 and a 52 week high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total value of $114,650.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,079.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total value of $11,528,942.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,831,101 shares of company stock valued at $532,839,689 over the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 19.6% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 2.2% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

