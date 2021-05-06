Credit Suisse Group Increases TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Price Target to $102.00

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $92.00 to $102.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TFII. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TFI International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of TFI International from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised shares of TFI International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. CIBC upgraded shares of TFI International from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.29.

Get TFI International alerts:

Shares of TFI International stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,204. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.81. TFI International has a 52-week low of $24.39 and a 52-week high of $88.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Equities research analysts expect that TFI International will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2324 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in TFI International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in TFI International during the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TFI International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $601,000. 43.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.