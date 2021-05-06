Credit Suisse Group Boosts Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target to $261.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $242.00 to $261.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ITW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $217.11.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $235.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.66. The company has a market cap of $74.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $148.66 and a 12 month high of $237.14.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.84%.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,619,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 12,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

