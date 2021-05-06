Credit Suisse Group Boosts CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target to $70.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.03% from the company’s current price.

CMS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.15.

Shares of CMS opened at $64.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.20. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $52.35 and a 12 month high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 32,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in CMS Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in CMS Energy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in CMS Energy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 39.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

