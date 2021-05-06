Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GPRE. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Plains from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist boosted their price target on Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Green Plains from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Plains presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

GPRE stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.78. 51,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Green Plains has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.00 and its 200 day moving average is $20.57. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.87.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.93 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Green Plains will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 96,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Green Plains by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 107,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 28,006 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth about $4,006,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Green Plains by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 49,156 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,664,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,596,000 after acquiring an additional 488,622 shares during the last quarter. 99.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

