Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €173.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €173.00 ($203.53) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DHER has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €149.50 ($175.88).

ETR:DHER opened at €122.50 ($144.12) on Monday. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of €79.34 ($93.34) and a 12-month high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €120.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is €115.75.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

