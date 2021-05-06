Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €173.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €173.00 ($203.53) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DHER has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €149.50 ($175.88).

ETR:DHER opened at €122.50 ($144.12) on Monday. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of €79.34 ($93.34) and a 12-month high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €120.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is €115.75.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Analyst Recommendations for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

