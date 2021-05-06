Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Short Interest Update

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 931,200 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the March 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 459,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of BAP opened at $116.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.96. Credicorp has a twelve month low of $110.47 and a twelve month high of $172.12.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $944.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 4.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Credicorp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Credicorp by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 255,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,891,000 after purchasing an additional 26,825 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Credicorp by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 10,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Credicorp in the 4th quarter valued at $13,655,000. Martin Currie Ltd. increased its holdings in Credicorp by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 353,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,050,000 after purchasing an additional 70,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Credicorp in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.63.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

