Cream Finance (CREAM) Market Capitalization Reaches $83.33 Million

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Cream Finance has a total market cap of $83.33 million and $12.24 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream Finance coin can now be bought for $135.19 or 0.00236923 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Cream Finance has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cream Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.79 or 0.00083743 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00019228 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00064656 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.54 or 0.00831622 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.77 or 0.00102993 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,246.04 or 0.09193619 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

About Cream Finance

Cream Finance (CRYPTO:CREAM) is a coin. Its launch date was August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Cream Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.