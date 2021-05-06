Cream (CRM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.00

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 6th. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cream has a market capitalization of $38,769.54 and approximately $5.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cream has traded up 23.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,459.76 or 1.00309155 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00044918 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $427.14 or 0.00745677 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $768.93 or 0.01342338 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00011111 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $195.15 or 0.00340673 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $111.83 or 0.00195223 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 67.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00009212 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005215 BTC.

About Cream

Cream (CRYPTO:CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

