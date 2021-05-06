Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crane in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville anticipates that the conglomerate will earn $1.46 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.50.

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $96.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.59. Crane has a 52-week low of $44.23 and a 52-week high of $99.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 254.61 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $1,315,124.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,075 shares in the company, valued at $7,736,394. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,079,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $161,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,747 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Crane by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,799,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $139,752,000 after purchasing an additional 38,262 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Crane by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 908,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $70,530,000 after buying an additional 548,719 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter worth $55,959,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Crane by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 638,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,548,000 after purchasing an additional 179,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

