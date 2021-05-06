Craig Hallum Boosts TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Price Target to $130.00

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) had its price objective increased by analysts at Craig Hallum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.98% from the company’s current price.

TTEC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen cut TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. TTEC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.86.

Get TTEC alerts:

Shares of TTEC traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.50. The stock had a trading volume of 776 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. TTEC has a 52 week low of $35.12 and a 52 week high of $109.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.19.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.26. TTEC had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $539.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that TTEC will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in TTEC during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in TTEC during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TTEC by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TTEC during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in TTEC during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.