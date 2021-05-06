Cozad Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 196.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,435 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up about 1.1% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 300.0% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE stock traded up $9.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $388.00. 12,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,716,177. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $117.85 and a 1 year high of $392.42. The company has a market cap of $121.61 billion, a PE ratio of 43.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 41.43%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.95.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.