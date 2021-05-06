Cozad Asset Management Inc. Acquires 890 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 372.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NOW traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $479.49. 19,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,497. The company has a market cap of $94.67 billion, a PE ratio of 135.83, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $351.29 and a one year high of $598.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $515.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $527.91.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOW. Cowen upped their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.24.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total value of $8,422,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,983.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,192 shares of company stock worth $20,367,655. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

