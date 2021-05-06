CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Given New $1,100.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its target price upped by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CSGP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $979.00 target price (up from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $941.27.

CoStar Group stock opened at $833.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a current ratio of 16.35. The company has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.95 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $865.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $875.24. CoStar Group has a 1 year low of $604.96 and a 1 year high of $952.76.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.35. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total value of $16,015,500.90. Also, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.03, for a total value of $922,909.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,792 shares of company stock worth $29,631,818. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 24,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. XXEC Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth $5,728,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter worth $5,111,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

