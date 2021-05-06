Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Receives $43.76 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.06.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Corteva stock traded down $0.57 on Monday, hitting $47.11. The company had a trading volume of 43,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,299,795. Corteva has a 52 week low of $22.38 and a 52 week high of $49.98. The company has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 58.15, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the first quarter valued at $3,750,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 20,130 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 4,444.4% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Corteva by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

