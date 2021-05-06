Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Director Sells $140,250.00 in Stock

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $140,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,137. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE OFC opened at $27.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $28.92. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.47, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 3.49%. Research analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 38.6% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on OFC. Truist raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.90.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

