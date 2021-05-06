Corning (NYSE:GLW) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Corning (NYSE:GLW) had its target price upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 11.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GLW. Barclays raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

NYSE:GLW opened at $45.41 on Tuesday. Corning has a 1 year low of $18.82 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of 227.05, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Corning’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corning will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 19,413 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $866,013.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,138,112.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,422,022 shares of company stock valued at $3,061,441,739. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of Corning by 33.7% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 51,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 12,929 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 13.8% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 8,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the first quarter worth $212,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in Corning by 22.4% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 40,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 701,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,504,000 after buying an additional 17,365 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

