Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.900-2.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.20 billion-$17.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.37 billion.Core-Mark also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.90 to $2.06 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CORE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Core-Mark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Core-Mark from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.50.

NASDAQ:CORE traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.05. 10,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,247. Core-Mark has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.27.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Core-Mark will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

