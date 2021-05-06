Coral Products plc (CRU) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

Coral Products plc (LON:CRU) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Coral Products’s previous dividend of $0.25. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Coral Products stock opened at GBX 15.22 ($0.20) on Thursday. Coral Products has a 1 year low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 15.50 ($0.20). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 13.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9.42. The company has a market cap of £12.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.33.
Coral Products Company Profile
