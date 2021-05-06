Coral Products plc (CRU) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

Coral Products plc (LON:CRU) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Coral Products’s previous dividend of $0.25. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Coral Products stock opened at GBX 15.22 ($0.20) on Thursday. Coral Products has a 1 year low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 15.50 ($0.20). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 13.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9.42. The company has a market cap of £12.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Coral Products Company Profile

Coral Products plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells plastic injection, extruded, and blow molded products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers lotion pumps, trigger sprays, aerosol caps, food containers, and nozzles, as well as thermoplastic extrusion and molding solutions, and injection molded parts for the automotive industry.

