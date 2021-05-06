Contrasting Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) & SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD)

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) and Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.4% of SandRidge Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Galp Energia, SGPS shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of SandRidge Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

SandRidge Energy has a beta of 3.55, indicating that its stock price is 255% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Galp Energia, SGPS has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SandRidge Energy and Galp Energia, SGPS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Energy -364.22% -4.82% -2.93% Galp Energia, SGPS -3.32% -2.83% -1.10%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SandRidge Energy and Galp Energia, SGPS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Energy $266.85 million 0.60 -$449.30 million N/A N/A Galp Energia, SGPS $17.88 billion 0.57 $435.68 million $0.26 23.50

Galp Energia, SGPS has higher revenue and earnings than SandRidge Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SandRidge Energy and Galp Energia, SGPS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SandRidge Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Galp Energia, SGPS 0 5 5 0 2.50

Summary

Galp Energia, SGPS beats SandRidge Energy on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2020, it holds interest in approximately 380,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total proved developed reserves of 33.4 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On May 16, 2016, SandRidge Energy, Inc. and its direct and indirect subsidiaries filed voluntary petitions for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola. The Refining and Midstream segment owns refineries in Portugal, as well as is involved in activities related to wholesale marketing of oil products, gas, and electricity. This segment also provides storage and transportation infrastructure for oil and gas products, as well as engages in the sale of electricity to the grid in Portugal and Spain. The Commercial segment is involved in the areas of retail to final customers of oil, gas, and electricity. The Renewables and New Business segment is involved in the development of solar and wind power generation projects in Portugal and Spain. In addition, it produces biodiesel and biofuel; and operates 1,465 service stations. Further, the company engages in the reinsurance business. The company was formerly known as Galp Â- PetrÃ³leos e GÃ¡s de Portugal, SGPS, S.A. and changed its name to Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. in September 2000. Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

