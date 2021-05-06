Contentos (COS) Price Hits $0.0339 on Top Exchanges

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. During the last week, Contentos has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Contentos has a total market cap of $102.31 million and $16.25 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Contentos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0339 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.42 or 0.00082686 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00019702 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00065526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.43 or 0.00820240 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.88 or 0.00100916 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,321.66 or 0.09278814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Contentos Profile

COS is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,990,144,695 coins and its circulating supply is 3,014,300,191 coins. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Buying and Selling Contentos

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

