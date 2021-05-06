Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target Raised to C$2,000.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1,850.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CSU. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,000.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$1,760.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Constellation Software to C$1,700.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1,910.57.

Shares of TSE CSU traded down C$4.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$1,805.00. 9,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,292. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1,805.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1,656.73. Constellation Software has a 1 year low of C$1,366.66 and a 1 year high of C$1,921.78.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$14.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$11.28 by C$3.55. The firm had revenue of C$1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.07 billion. Research analysts predict that Constellation Software will post 52.2800021 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The company also provides professional and support services, including installation, implementation, training, and customization of software, as well as resells third-party hardware and sells assembled customized hardware.

