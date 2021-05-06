Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.51 Billion

Brokerages expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) will report $3.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.67 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.35 billion. Consolidated Edison reported sales of $3.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full year sales of $12.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.62 billion to $12.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.08 billion to $13.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Consolidated Edison.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ED. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.33.

ED stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,224,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,800. The firm has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Consolidated Edison has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $83.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

