CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Given New $14.00 Price Target at B. Riley

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CEIX. TheStreet raised shares of CONSOL Energy from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CONSOL Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CEIX traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.68. The company had a trading volume of 6,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,496. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average is $8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.76 million, a PE ratio of -35.12 and a beta of 2.94. CONSOL Energy has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.65.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.61. CONSOL Energy had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. Equities analysts predict that CONSOL Energy will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEIX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,491,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,385,000 after acquiring an additional 621,038 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,791,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,078,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,778,000 after acquiring an additional 194,771 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company mines, prepares, and markets thermal coal; and offers coal export terminal services, as well as develops the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves. It owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.