Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,008 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after buying an additional 26,099 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 35,914.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 10,056 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.5% during the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 15.3% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 93,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,149,000 after purchasing an additional 12,357 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.27.

CHD stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.70. The stock had a trading volume of 13,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,310. The firm has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.73. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.07 and a 52 week high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 40.89%.

In other news, Director James Craigie bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at $789,116.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

