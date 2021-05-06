Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Invests $817,000 in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 159.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 8,480 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,890,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,941.5% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $163.51. The stock had a trading volume of 38,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,869. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $78.13 and a 12-month high of $170.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.21.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

