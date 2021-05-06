Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 272.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,729 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $1,616,206,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $219,448,000 after buying an additional 557,891 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $326,661,000 after buying an additional 404,133 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,236,427,000 after acquiring an additional 401,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,703,214 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,009,212,000 after acquiring an additional 344,384 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD traded down $1.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $233.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113,708. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $229.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.50. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $167.85 and a 52-week high of $238.18. The company has a market capitalization of $174.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.37.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

