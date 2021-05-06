Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $2 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 55.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,213 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,644,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $418.66. 505,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,412,106. The company has a 50-day moving average of $408.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $380.83. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $275.00 and a twelve month high of $422.28.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

