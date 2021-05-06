Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 128.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,550 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,244,400,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,235,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $560,047,000 after buying an additional 1,656,946 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Starbucks by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after buying an additional 881,073 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $80,812,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $72,008,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.22. 235,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,418,171. The company has a market capitalization of $134.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $118.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.65.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBUX. Citigroup increased their price target on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Starbucks from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

