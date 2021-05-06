Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 324.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,036 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $5,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJK. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $489,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 453.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 309.8% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 321.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.06. 1,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,499. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.05. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.69 and a one year high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

