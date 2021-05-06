Connect Coin (XCON) Price Tops $0.0023

Connect Coin (CURRENCY:XCON) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Over the last week, Connect Coin has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar. Connect Coin has a total market capitalization of $88,821.22 and approximately $22.00 worth of Connect Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Connect Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00075073 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $158.68 or 0.00278521 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004055 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $665.01 or 0.01167224 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00031081 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.02 or 0.00765304 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,857.21 or 0.99795848 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Connect Coin

Connect Coin’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,996,796 coins. The Reddit community for Connect Coin is /r/CONNECTXON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Connect Coin’s official Twitter account is @connectingcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Connect Coin is connectingcoin.io

