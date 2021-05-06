Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.03. Concrete Pumping posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 125%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Concrete Pumping.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 20.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Concrete Pumping from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Concrete Pumping from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Concrete Pumping currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Shares of Concrete Pumping stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,104. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Concrete Pumping has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $8.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.15 million, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,546,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 122,922 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 667.7% during the 4th quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,273,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after buying an additional 1,107,960 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 847,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 131,167 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 4th quarter worth about $543,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 130,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 59,107 shares during the period. 24.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

