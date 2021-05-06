Concentrum Wealth Management Takes $236,000 Position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Concentrum Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Concentrum Wealth Management owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the first quarter valued at $53,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $307,000.

EWN stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,691. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.28 and a 200 day moving average of $42.75. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.19 and a fifty-two week high of $49.19.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

