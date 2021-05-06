Concentrum Wealth Management Has $4.24 Million Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Concentrum Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,444 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises about 3.2% of Concentrum Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Concentrum Wealth Management owned about 0.06% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $4,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,701,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,887 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,176,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,364,000 after purchasing an additional 248,345 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,491,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,182,000 after purchasing an additional 429,046 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,563,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,489,000 after purchasing an additional 243,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,456,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,980,000 after purchasing an additional 67,885 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:LMBS traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $51.18. 3,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,676. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $50.93 and a 12 month high of $51.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.39.

