Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Director Dennis Polk Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total transaction of $781,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,084 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,629.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Dennis Polk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $800,650.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $716,350.00.

NASDAQ CNXC opened at $156.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion and a PE ratio of 26.64. Concentrix Co. has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $163.28.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNXC. Cross Research began coverage on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

