Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Director Dennis Polk Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total transaction of $781,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,084 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,629.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Dennis Polk also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 26th, Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $800,650.00.
- On Monday, March 29th, Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $716,350.00.
NASDAQ CNXC opened at $156.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion and a PE ratio of 26.64. Concentrix Co. has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $163.28.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNXC. Cross Research began coverage on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.
About Concentrix
Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.
Further Reading: Channel Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.