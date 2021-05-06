Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $67.94 Million

Analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) will announce $67.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $69.96 million and the lowest is $65.96 million. Computer Programs and Systems posted sales of $69.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full year sales of $275.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $272.29 million to $278.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $290.32 million, with estimates ranging from $283.63 million to $294.98 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Computer Programs and Systems.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.15). Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $66.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.39 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CPSI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

In other news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,522,314.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,800 shares of company stock worth $56,104 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 103,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSI traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.68. 54,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,775. Computer Programs and Systems has a 1 year low of $19.57 and a 1 year high of $36.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.68. The stock has a market cap of $449.68 million, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

