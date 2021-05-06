CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Given a €87.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) received a €87.00 ($102.35) price target from Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on COP. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Baader Bank set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Get CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

ETR COP opened at €73.25 ($86.18) on Tuesday. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €62.70 ($73.76) and a 12 month high of €85.40 ($100.47). The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.79, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €73.39 and its 200 day moving average price is €76.11.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.