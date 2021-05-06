Compugen (CGEN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect Compugen to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEN opened at $7.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average of $11.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.99 million, a PE ratio of -21.57 and a beta of 2.52. Compugen has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $19.90.

CGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Compugen from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Compugen in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compugen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

