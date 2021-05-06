Comparing TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) and PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD)

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) and PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TELA Bio and PolyPid, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TELA Bio 0 0 4 0 3.00 PolyPid 0 0 3 1 3.25

TELA Bio presently has a consensus target price of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 55.30%. PolyPid has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 168.10%. Given PolyPid’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PolyPid is more favorable than TELA Bio.

Profitability

This table compares TELA Bio and PolyPid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELA Bio -158.16% -62.97% -34.78% PolyPid N/A N/A -36.04%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.6% of TELA Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of PolyPid shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of TELA Bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TELA Bio and PolyPid’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TELA Bio $15.45 million 12.34 -$22.42 million ($17.10) -0.77 PolyPid N/A N/A -$6.91 million N/A N/A

PolyPid has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TELA Bio.

Summary

PolyPid beats TELA Bio on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs. It markets its products through a single direct sales force, principally in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs. PolyPid Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

