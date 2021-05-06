Comparing SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) and The Korea Fund (NYSE:KF)

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) and The Korea Fund (NYSE:KF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

SLR Senior Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. The Korea Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. SLR Senior Investment pays out 85.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SLR Senior Investment has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. SLR Senior Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

SLR Senior Investment has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Korea Fund has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SLR Senior Investment and The Korea Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SLR Senior Investment $40.09 million 6.28 $22.94 million $1.41 11.12 The Korea Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SLR Senior Investment has higher revenue and earnings than The Korea Fund.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.0% of SLR Senior Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.3% of The Korea Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of SLR Senior Investment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 59.5% of The Korea Fund shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SLR Senior Investment and The Korea Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SLR Senior Investment 37.91% 8.50% 3.86% The Korea Fund N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SLR Senior Investment and The Korea Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SLR Senior Investment 0 1 2 0 2.67 The Korea Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

SLR Senior Investment presently has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.61%. Given SLR Senior Investment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SLR Senior Investment is more favorable than The Korea Fund.

Summary

SLR Senior Investment beats The Korea Fund on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SLR Senior Investment

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans. The fund prefers debt investments between $5 million and $30 million in companies with EBITDA between $20 million and $60 million.

About The Korea Fund

The Korea Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, focusing on such factors as price-to-earnings ratios, dividend yields, and earnings-per-share growth to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index. It uses 'Grassroots Research' to make its investments. The Korea Fund, Inc. was formed on August 29, 1984 and is domiciled in the United States.

