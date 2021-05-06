Comparing CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) & Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT)

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) and Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares CSP and Kubient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSP -2.39% -4.98% -2.66% Kubient N/A N/A N/A

This table compares CSP and Kubient’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSP $61.79 million 0.61 -$1.45 million N/A N/A Kubient N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kubient has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CSP.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.1% of CSP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Kubient shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of CSP shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CSP and Kubient, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSP 0 0 0 0 N/A Kubient 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kubient has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 113.11%. Given Kubient’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kubient is more favorable than CSP.

Summary

Kubient beats CSP on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

CSP Company Profile

CSP Inc. develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers ARIA Software-Defined Security, a cybersecurity solution; Myricom network adapters comprising Ethernet adapters and specialized software of ARC Series and Secure Intelligent Adapters; ARIA security appliances for network security services; nVoy Series, including Packet Broker and Packet Recorder appliances; and multicomputer products for digital signal processing applications in the defense markets. Its Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries. This segment also offers professional IT consulting services, such as implementation, integration, migration, configuration, installation, and project management; storage and virtualization solutions; enterprise security intrusion prevention, network access control, and unified threat management services; and IT security compliance services. In addition, this segment provides unified communications, wireless, and routing and switching solutions; custom software applications and solutions development and support services; maintenance and technical support services; and managed IT services, such as monitoring, reporting, and management of alerts for the resolution and preventive general IT, as well as IT security support tasks. Further, this segment offers managed and cloud services, such as proactive monitoring and remote management of IT infrastructure, managed and hosted unified communication services, security, and backup and replication. CSP Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Kubient Company Profile

Kubient, Inc. develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. The company develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. Its platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

