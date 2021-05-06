Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NYSE:CBD opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.63. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.40. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBD. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 40.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,921 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates in Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

