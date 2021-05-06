Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 4.23%.

Shares of CHCT stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.68. The stock had a trading volume of 583 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,529. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 70.68, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44. Community Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $30.17 and a twelve month high of $52.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.88 and its 200 day moving average is $47.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 96.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

