Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Community Bankers Trust in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Community Bankers Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Separately, Stephens cut Community Bankers Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ ESXB opened at $8.86 on Tuesday. Community Bankers Trust has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.33.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESXB. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Community Bankers Trust by 302.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 409,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 189,729 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 361,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 16,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Community Bankers Trust by 276.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 36,500 shares in the last quarter.

Community Bankers Trust

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals, small businesses, and commercial companies. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial, consumer and small business, and real estate and mortgage loans.

