Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th.

Community Bankers Trust stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.90. 1,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,510. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.33. Community Bankers Trust has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $8.99.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12.

Separately, Stephens lowered shares of Community Bankers Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Community Bankers Trust Company Profile

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals, small businesses, and commercial companies. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial, consumer and small business, and real estate and mortgage loans.

