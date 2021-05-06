CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

NASDAQ COMM traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.20. 142,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,561,045. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.89. CommScope has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $17.97.

COMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CommScope from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

