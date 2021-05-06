Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Commonwealth Bank of Australia is engaged in providing integrated financial services including retail banking, premium banking, business banking, institutional banking, funds management, superannuation, insurance, investment and sharebroking products and services. Its retail banking services include home loans, credit cards, personal loans, transaction accounts, and demand and term deposits. The company’s business banking products also comprise investment products, employer and employee superannuation products and self-managed super funds. It also offers a full range of commercial products including business loans, equipment and trade finance and rural and agribusiness products. Commonwealth Bank of Australia is headquartered in Sydney, Australia. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia stock opened at $71.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $127.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.98. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a twelve month low of $37.55 and a twelve month high of $72.66.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.143 per share. This is a boost from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s payout ratio is presently 83.58%.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services segments.

