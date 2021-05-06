Comerica Bank Sells 4,053 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,053 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $13,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 48.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 17.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 173,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,829,000 after buying an additional 26,034 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Global Payments by 10.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total transaction of $107,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,496,382.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total transaction of $2,440,399.39. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,231,757. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GPN opened at $200.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $59.09 billion, a PE ratio of 119.20, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $211.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.70. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.33 and a 52 week high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.86.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

