Comerica Bank Sells 4,053 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,053 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $13,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 17.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 173,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,829,000 after buying an additional 26,034 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Global Payments by 10.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.07, for a total value of $99,035.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,346.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $14,740,260.55. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,231,757. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GPN opened at $200.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.09 billion, a PE ratio of 119.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.70. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.33 and a 12-month high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.86.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.